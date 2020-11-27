Meet the Christmas elves behind the Pass Christian Sandman

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The cheerful Pass Christian Sandman seems to just magically appear on the beach every year around Thanksgiving. This year, our cameras captured the elves in action.
It all started when a Minnesota transplant got together with a couple of her neighbors and created the closest thing you can come to a snowman in South Mississippi.
“We just kind of had this idea that, ‘Hey, we need a sandman on the beach,’” Mary Bourdin said. “So we started and the first year we shoveled the sand and pulled the water from the beach.”
Now the Harrison County Sand Beach Authority and the Pass Christian Fire Department help out with the heavy lifting.
“So it’s a community-family adventure,” Bourdin said.
And one that has become a holiday tradition for anyone walking, driving, or running along Highway 90.
“We want to make sure he’s up for Christmas in the Pass, and the Gulf Coast Marathon. They run by here so they get to see that we like our sandy snowman,” Bourdin explained.
Pacific Jackson was a teenager six years ago when he helped build the first sandman.
“I’m down here on holiday and decided to come and lend a hand again to make this happen,” Jackson said.
And what is his special skill?
“I’m the manual labor, so shoveling,” Jackson said.
Except for the hat and mittens, the Pass Christian Sandman is made from natural ingredients including crab shell buttons and an oyster shell mouth.
