Louisiana man killed in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Louisiana man and sent another person to the hospital.
It happened Friday morning at 7:16 a.m. on Interstate 10 in Hancock County, just three miles from the Louisiana state line.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said the vehicle appeared to have left the road, crossing into the center median where it struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle died and a passenger in the vehicle was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. However, MHP did note that the driver and the passenger were not related.
According to MHP, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
