Christmas trees, lights go up all across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether in stores or online, Black Friday shopping is underway. Many of the items purchased during those sales won’t be opened and enjoyed until Christmas Day.
While that’s still four weeks away, people across the Coast are already showing their Christmas spirit, putting up trees and hanging lights.
As you drive around South Mississippi, reminders that Christmas is right around the corner are beginning to brighten up the night.
“We have always decorated the day before Thanksgiving,” said Biloxi resident Renee Raimer. “It kind of brings a little bit of gratefulness but also adds to the Christmas season.”
The beauty of Christmas is that somehow, someway it helps everyone find joy.
“I think what is special about Christmas is that it is God’s birthday and it makes everybody happy,” said third grader Nathan Perez.
Nathan’s younger brother enjoys the holiday for a different reason.
“Because everything is decorated, like lights,” said kindergartner Carson Perez.
Each house does it a bit differently. Some are bold and loud. Others are creative, even using projectors to create snow down south. The Perez family even finds a way to show how proud they are to be an American.
“My dad is overseas so my mom had to do all this stuff on her own,” said Nathan. “I thought it was very hard to do it.”
His and Carson’s dad is a retired Seabee and is currently overseas. Yet, the family showed their patriotic pride in their dad and country with a red, white and blue holiday display.
The family next door is hopeful that their display serves as a symbolic reminder, that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that the end of the year will be much better than the beginning.
“We definitely felt this year was important because it was turbulent times and it would bring a little bit of joy to the end of the year that has been so hard,” said Raimer.
Due to damage caused by Hurricane Zeta, the Harbor Lights Winter Festival won’t be happening this year, but it seems like several in the community are set to showcase their Christmas spirit with lights and decorations.
