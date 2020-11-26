Thursday’s Forecast

It’s a foggy morning for parts of the Mississippi Coast. Foggy conditions remain possible at times through 11 AM. Keep your rain jackets handy today because our pattern remains unsettled for Thanksgiving Thursday thanks to a rain system stalling nearby. Expect hit-or-miss showers on and off from time to time today with high temperatures in the 70s. Isolated downpours and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. The threat of Thursday damaging weather is near-zero in the WLOX area. Foggy conditions may return tonight into tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the 60s. Rain chances remain elevated Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but we’ll see much drier and much colder weather starting Monday. The start of next week could bring afternoons highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Might come close to freezing for some early Tuesday morning and again early Wednesday morning too. In the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are still quiet. But, there’s still a low chance for development in the Atlantic with an area east of Bermuda and a new area in the far eastern Atlantic. Currently, there are no tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast region for the next five days. The official end of hurricane season is just four days away.