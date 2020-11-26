Poplarville seeking third straight South State title win

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Few things in life are certain, but Jay Beech coaching in a late-November game seems to be one of those few things, as he is set to lead Poplarville to its fifth south state title game in the last six tries, and hoping to bring home the fourth title in those six years.
The Hornets began the year 0-3, but have since ripped off nine straight wins, and have done so in dominant fashion - winning each game by an average of over 35 points, including two 60-point games this postseason.
The team is operating like a well-oiled machine, and has tons of postseason experience on its side as we inch closer to kickoff.
“The experience does help, especially when you’re making a playoff run,” Beech said. “We’ve been there, we’ve done that. The games aren’t too big, we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves in the playoffs. We’ve executed pretty well this year, especially.”
“We’re feeling good about this, we’re not as pressured as we were last year,” senior running back Gregory Swann said. “Rough season last year. This year seems to be going pretty well.”
“Something here at Poplarville is, we’re not cocky, but we always have confidence,” senior defensive back Torry Polk said. “No matter if you’re losing, or starting off 0-3, but going into the next game, we think we’re going to win. We put the time in to prepare, and be ready to win. We do a lot of stuff here. Confidence is key.”
