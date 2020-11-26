Loaves and Fishes serves Thanksgiving Day dinner to those in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With many organizations canceling or postponing Thanksgiving Day meals open to the public, Loaves and Fishes worked to meet the need.
“A couple of the non-profits are closed due to COVID and another one isn’t taking new people except for people that were registered last year,” said Loaves and Fishes director, Ivan Halvorson. “We saw a need in the community to serve Thanksgiving dinner.”
For the first time, Loaves and Fishes served meals on Thanksgiving day. Doors are normally closed on a Thursday and a community giveaway takes place, but this year Halvorson said their service was needed.
“We use to do 50 people for community giveaway, we’ve had weeks where we’ve done 400 families so we’ve decided we saw a need in the community,” said Halvorson. “So we filled the void.”
Staff and volunteers spent the morning cooking traditional Thanksgiving foods like ham, turkey, dressing, and desserts. As plates were prepared, everyone who stopped by received the opportunity to sit and eat as they would with family. Halvorson said this was his way of giving thanks.
“To be here feels my heart so we’re not only doing a service to them but they’re doing a service to us,’’ said Halvorson. “It’s nice to have people you care for.”
With hopes to spread holiday cheers, dine in was an option and volunteers delivered the meals as people were seated. Halvorson said allowing everyone to sit and eat helped to bring a little tradition back.
“We’re doing what we have to do and all of us here truly feel that we have to do this,” Halvorson said. “This isn’t a maybe we should help, no we have to help.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.