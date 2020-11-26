2020 Feed the Needy event has different look; same results

“We did cut back on the meals this year, but we are getting them out to the people who need it. That way they can enjoy this Thanksgiving and have a hot meal,” said Sgt. Michael Knapp with the D’Iberville Police Department. “This year all the meals are prepared and boxed up and put in our trailers. We take them to our respective police departments and we drop them off at locations to give to the people that need the meals.”