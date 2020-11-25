Wednesday’s Forecast

It’s a good idea to grab your umbrella today. But, you still may stay dry. A rain system will arrive from the west today, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms especially after noon. Any thunderstorm will be capable of lightning and downpours. And a few stronger storms capable of 60mph+ gusts and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rain chances decrease tonight but a few hit-or-miss showers with isolated thunderstorms may linger overnight. For Thanksgiving Thursday, it will be mild and a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible from time to time but there will be some rain-free hours too. Then, as another rain system moves into the region, we’ll see even higher rain chances for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And a blast of the coldest air of the season so far is still expected to arrive Monday.