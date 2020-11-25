South Mississippi healthcare workers remain thankful this Thanksgiving

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As we quickly approach the holiday season, South Mississippians have a lot to be thankful for. Among those on the list receiving thanks this year are healthcare workers.
Every single day since March, Heather Swann has started her day the same way, gown, mask, and gloves. While that’s typical for many in her field, this year these precautions could mean the difference between life and death.
Swann said it’s a choice she makes because she was called to help.
“It’s a whole new world in that we have to be so so careful and cautious,” said Swann. “But the overall point is still the same, to help people, to give back to the community, and to provide the best care possible along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
In a season when we are most thankful for our health, Swann said she’s ultimately thankful for the support.
“I’m so appreciative of the community’s support and so appreciative when patients reach out and share their thanks,” said Swann. “You know, it’s a privilege and an honor to serve. This is just part of the calling of nursing.”
Despite being the season for togetherness, Swann urges family and friends to maintain social distancing, mask wearing and resist the urge to gather.
Should you need the services of Memorial Hospital and their physician clinics, the holiday hours can be found by clicking here.
