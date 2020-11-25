South Mississippi caterers busy this Thanksgiving season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As people refrain from gathering in large groups this Thanksgiving, caterers were picked to provide the extra side dishes typically brought by family. Fallon’s in Gulfport wrapped up its Thanksgiving Meal pickup at noon on Wednesday and the restaurant actually had more business this year than past years.
Fallon Josef is the brains behind Fallon’s in Gulfport, and despite the pandemic, her business has not faltered even though this year’s menu was missing a traditional staple.
“Due to COVID and hurricanes, we were unable to offer turkeys this year,” said Josef. “So, we were mainly offering the sides. That was the big difference this year from years in the past.”
Despite the fact that gatherings will be smaller this year, Fallon said that her customers were thankful that she was still able to offer anything at all.
“We were expecting our sales to be lower due to the pandemic,” said Josef. “We were surprisingly blessed that our sales were up and more people were coming in buying casseroles. I think, this year, people aren’t going out to eat as much and they’re eating at home with a small group of family. All of the people were just extremely blessed that we were still able to offer our home cooked meals and just excited that we could provide that for them.”
At the end of the day, Fallon is just happy that she’s able to provide a needed service.
“Thank you to everyone that trusted us to cook their Thanksgiving meal.” said Josef.
