Ole Miss, MSU preview Egg Bowl

Mississippi State, on the other hand, has won just one of its last six contests, but the Bulldogs played perhaps their best game since week 1 on Saturday against Georgia. The defense surrendered just eight rushing yards and seemed to have a new life offensively under Will Rogers. After Mike Leach expressed his disappointment in his team’s effort and body language after its win against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, he took a much different tone leading up to Saturday.