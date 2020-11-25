Ole Miss, MSU preview Egg Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - A win on Saturday for Mississippi State would give the Bulldogs just their second 3-peat of the Egg Bowl since the 1940s, while Ole Miss is hoping to avenge not just the loss last year - but the manner in which they lost.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore executed the touchdown celebration that now lives in infamy, but has more than shown he’s all business in the seven games since last year’s contest. The junior wideout leads the country in receiving yards, and has easily surpassed last year’s yardage total as well as last year’s touchdown number. Moore has set a number of school records this year, and the stats jump off the page.
Now, he’s ready to show how much he’s both improved and matured when they take the field on Saturday.
“I feel like I learned a lot. I’m human, I make mistakes,” Moore said. “You have to learn from them and don’t let it happen again. I let my team down and it won’t happen again.”
“I talked to him when he first got here about that, learning and moving forward,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “That was a long time ago. A lot of catches ago.”
Mississippi State, on the other hand, has won just one of its last six contests, but the Bulldogs played perhaps their best game since week 1 on Saturday against Georgia. The defense surrendered just eight rushing yards and seemed to have a new life offensively under Will Rogers. After Mike Leach expressed his disappointment in his team’s effort and body language after its win against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, he took a much different tone leading up to Saturday.
“We just have to keep working hard. I don’t think we’ve hit our potential yet,” Leach said. “I think we’re a group that’s young enough so we’re definitely going to change for the positive - all of our points last week were scored by freshmen. We need to keep working, keep elevating, keep getting better.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.