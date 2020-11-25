Feed My Sheep continues to help those in need during Thanksgiving

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thanksgiving may look slightly different for many people this year, but organizations are continuing with their mission to help those in need.
Community driven organizations like Feed My Sheep, have not let COVID-19 put a stop to spreading holiday cheers. Volunteers have cooked traditional Thanksgiving foods like cornbread dressing, green bean casserole and a few desserts.
Board members say they’re thankful to continue feeding those in need, but it means a lot more for the holidays.
“It’s pretty much the same, except that everything of course is out the door,” said Jan Shook, from Feed My Sheep. “We’ve always been able to serve in doors and decorate the tables. I just want to thank everybody in the community who has been so supportive of us since the virus has started. We’ve had an abundance of financial support. We’ve had an abundance of people coming in and volunteering and that’s all very much appreciated. "
They’ve planned to give out 800 meals, and that’s not including those out in the community who couldn’t make it to pick up a meal. Volunteers went out earlier to deliver roughly 200 meals to senior citizens.
