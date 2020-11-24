With little money coming in, one coast business owner found a way to stay afloat

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When Shayne Baca noticed foot traffic slowing down at his store, 1 Stop Vitamin Shop, he knew something had to change. With technology progressing, Baca quickly searched for ways to make money- coming across an app, that has helped him stay afloat during these challenging times.
“Shipt is like my side hustle,” Baca said. A side hustle to make ends meet during COVID-19.
“I started looking online, just Googling what apps can I make money and that was legit and Shipt was one of those,” said Baca. “So I applied. You don’t just sign up, you have to apply. You do videos, interviews, then a background check.”
After the virtual interview process, he was hired and has been on the move ever since. Making his own schedule, he chooses to work seven days a week.
“Normally my day starts, I get up about 5 or 6 a.m.,” he said. “I’ll just start listening for the app to say, ‘Hi, there’s something out there.’”
Shipt delivers to more than 80 million households across the country. And while online grocery apps may have started out as a luxury service, Baca quickly learned they’re now a necessity for many.
“It’s become essential because I’ve delivered to nursing homes to older people, people with health risk,” Baca said. “The amount of gratitude you get I think is 50 percent of the job, if you actually care about the customer themselves.”
Baca said you can make anywhere from $10 a week with one delivery up to $1,000. It’s all up to you.
“If you’re open with yourself and you actually get up early and you’re willing to go as late as the day will take you, you’re going to earn it. It’s not given to you. A lot of driving. A lot of detail work. You got to read, you got to pay attention,” said Baca.
Baca said if he had to choose, his most favorite thing to shop for is baby food because it’s something that the family actually needs.
“I guess because it’s like this is a child and they need it,” Baca said. “It’s nutrition and it’s so important and I just get a big kick out of doing a big baby order,” he said.
He said he recently shopped an order that was more than $400 in baby clothes and items at Target. He said it took him awhile, but the family was so thankful because he was their eyes and ears inside the store.
