As transition to Biden presidency officially begins, Miss. congressional delegation remains silent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Monday’s decision by the General Services Administration to move forward with the transition process for President-Elect Joe Biden comes little reaction from members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation despite many of those same leaders siding with President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims days earlier.
The GSA recognized Biden as the apparent winner of the November 3 election Monday.
3 On Your Side reached out to Mississippi Republican Party Chair Frank Bordeaux and Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Tyree Irving to ask what a Biden presidency would look like for Mississippians, but neither responded to our requests.
Hinds County Republican Party Chairman Pete Perry said the transition means residents in the state will not be better off under a Democratic presidency.
“I don’t know that we’re particularly worse off. I mean, the last four years, our governor has been, each of our governors has been very close to the President. And that’s always helpful. I mean, you got your ear so that you can make phone calls heard.”
Perry believes Mississippi Republicans will lean heavily on the state’s congressional delegation more for balance because most of them are Republican, too.
Thus far, not one of them has voiced concerns publicly about the transition nor posted comments on social media about Monday evening’s development.
3 On Your Side contacted staff for Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Steven Palazzo and Rep. Bennie Thompson for comment.
Hyde-Smith’s communications director, Chris Gallegos, said the senator would not be available. The rest of our requests went unanswered.
Perry said the GSA is following the law, but maintains the same position President Trump tweeted hours ago: that federal agency doesn’t pick the president.
Still, Perry believes there isn’t significant evidence of voter fraud, either, and this transition should have begun sooner.
“I don’t want to say he won. I hate to say it. I don’t like it. But facts are facts. I mean, I’ve lost plenty of close elections before, one or two that I don’t think we should have,” Perry said. “That happens and it’s time, time to move on and go to the next stage. Go win the two Georgia seats.”
