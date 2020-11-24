TeamVR opens from the ashes of a failed business

“Wood-N-Cloth opened in October,” Murphy said. “It takes a while to get the ball rolling. I had been online, gone to all of the art fairs to sell and was doing fairly well. We opened in October and went through the process of Facebook advertisements, friends, family, and all of that stuff. I was getting to the place here people would walk in and tell me they drove by and saw me, I wanted to come shopping, I saw you on Facebook and we were really getting out there,” Murphy recalled.