Surgical interns help keep the OR running at Singing River Health System

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - They say it takes more than one person to make any type of surgical procedure a success. That’s why Singing River Health System’s Surgical Internship program gives hands on training to add to the workforce, and help save lives.
Breanna Bogue went from signing up for the internship at a recent job fair to scrubbing up and looking up information vital to the success of everyday procedures.
“When I heard about this program I was super excited because I have always wanted to grow and move up into the surgical tech field,” Bogue said. “I definitely want to keep climbing the ladder in the medical field. I feel like it’s my passion to help people and I feel like we’re a team.”
And much like any internship, the students that come into the program get that hands-on experience. There’s only about eight students to each class, so they’re able to be right in the middle of things.
“A little over a year ago, we were looking to build some pathways for folks to come into the health system and build a career,” said Deano Harrison, SRHS Workforce Development Performance Specialist. “This allows you to work, earn, build a career, and hopefully stay with the Singing River Health family.”
Speaking of family, surgical tech leader Kelsey Knowles said it was her mom who inspired her to go into the medical field. Now she’s passing on that knowledge to what she calls her new work family members.
“I started as a surgical technologist here about 11 years and I’ve loved it,” Knowles said. “There’s nothing in the ER that can be done alone. The surgeons can’t, the techs can’t. No one can do it alone, so it’s a real family.”
