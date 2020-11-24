Sharon Nash Barnett wins Harrison County Tax Collector runoff election

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s Interim Tax Collector Sharon Nash Barnett will get to keep the job after winning Tuesday’s runoff election.
The unofficial numbers show a landslide victory with Nash Barnett receiving 10,856 votes to Connie Rockco’s 1,970 votes. Rockco is currently Harrison County’s District 5 supervisor.
“I worked very hard for them for the past 18 years and I was not about to bow down and not continue to give the same service I’ve always given them. Not only has it been good, but it will be even better. I promise you that,” Nash Barnett said.
Nash Barnett will complete the final three years of the term started by David LaRosa before he retired in March.
