One person killed in Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died in an accident on the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Tuesday night.
It happened around 8pm. Two hours later, investigators were still on the scene, but tightlipped about their investigation.
The accident happened in the east-bound lanes, and forced officials to close that side of the bridge to all traffic for several hours. At 10pm, they were still asking drivers to avoid the area, and take I-10 to cross into Jackson County.
