MSU, Southern Miss cancel sports events amid COVID-19 concerns

HATTIESBURG AND STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A few upcoming college sports matchups have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Both Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi have announced cancellations on their websites.
The Golden Eagles’ Friday matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been canceled, officials at Southern Miss announced today.
The reason for the cancelation is “precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Eagle program,” a news release from the school states.
The game was slated to be played at Legion Field. It was the final game at the historic stadium for UAB.
The Eagles’ next game will be the following Friday, December 4, against University of Texas at El Paso.
Currently, Southern Miss is 2-7 on the season and 1-4 in conference play, according to ESPN. They are second to last in the Conference USA West Division, only ahead of UTEP.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State University’s women’s basketball team will not participate in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, which is slated for November 28 and 29, according to Mississippi State’s website.
As part of the challenge, the Bulldogs were scheduled to play Maine on Saturday and then either the University of Connecticut or Quinnipiac University on Sunday, the release states.
“Going into this season, we understood that things could change at a moment’s notice,” head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to circumstances out of our control, we are unable to compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge this weekend.”
The Bulldogs are still set to play New Orleans at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. That game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
