Monoclonal Antibody treatment showing positive results for South Mississippi residents

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, hospitals across Mississippi began receiving Monoclonal Antibodies as a treatment for the Coronavirus. George Regional Hospital administered the treatment for the first time to two COVID-19 positive patients last Friday. Days later, both patients are said to be doing well with few, if any, symptoms.
According to Dr. Jay Pinkerton, George Regional Hospital Chief of Staff, the treatment is one dose and is administrated intravenously. Pinkerton said this treatment is the latest in a string of “good science” coming out to combat COVID-19.
“It reduces the viral load. If you take patients that are not sick enough to be in the hospital, but would potentially end up there in a few days or a few weeks, you can hopefully help them get better faster,” said Dr. Pinkerton.
That’s exactly what Wiggins Mayor Joel Miles said the treatment did for him.
“It did save me from being hospitalized,” Miles told WLOX News.
He was treated with Monoclonal Antibodies on Monday. One day later, Miles said he experienced his first fever-free day since November 14th.
The Monoclonal Antibodies are an outpatient treatment, similar to the treatment President Trump received during his bout with the virus.
Miles said he highly recommends the antibody treatment to anyone who is COVID-19 positive and is suffering with symptoms. He also warns COVID-19 is not an illness that should be taken lightly.
“If anybody tries to tell you it’s [COVID-19] is nothing serious, do not listen. It is very serious. I have had an awful time with it to be quite honest,” Miles said.
