Mild and humid tonight. Hit or miss storms on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady tonight in the mid to upper 60s. It’s also going to be more humid. A few more clouds will move in by Wednesday morning, and we can’t rule out a few isolated showers.
A cold front will approach us by Wednesday afternoon, and this will bring some hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. There is a very low risk for strong storms on Wednesday. We’ll stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Fog may develop by Thursday morning. Isolated showers are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 70s. We may see more showers on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
A low pressure system is expected to move nearby on Saturday and Sunday. This could bring widespread showers and storms this weekend. Highs this weekend will be near 70. After this system passes by, much colder air will move over us. Highs on Monday will only be in the 50s!
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.