Mild and humid tonight. Hit or miss storms on Wednesday.

A cold front will approach us by Wednesday afternoon, and this will bring some hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. There is a very low risk for strong storms on Wednesday. We’ll stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Fog may develop by Thursday morning. Isolated showers are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 70s. We may see more showers on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.