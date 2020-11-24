MDOT suspends work, watches traffic for Thanksgiving travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Historically, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays in America. Although COVID-19 is predicted to take a bite out of travel this year, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will monitor road conditions and suspend highway construction which could cause traffic delays.
MDOT actively monitors highways statewide through its Traffic Management Center (TMC). Information is gathered by roadway devices deployed throughout the state. The devices such as cameras, speed detectors and weather sensors feed data to the TMC about real-time road conditions. A network of over 1,000 cameras gives operators live views of highways.
The TMC shares information through MDOTtraffic.com and the MDOT Traffic mobile app. Users can sign up for email or text alerts and also access live highway camera feeds. The resources are available free to the public. Major alerts are also posted on the @MississippiDOT Twitter account.
“Travelers can know before they go about traffic along their routes,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT Traffic can help you avoid frustration by alerting you of upcoming congestion or crashes.”
In addition to the MDOT Traffic website and mobile app, real-time road conditions will also be posted on overhead digital message signs along state highways.
“Using these communication channels, MDOT is able to quickly and effectively notify travelers of concerns that may affect their plans,” McGrath said. “MDOT wants everyone to enjoy the holiday season with loved ones by making it to their destinations safely.”
To help keep traffic moving, MDOT crews and contractors will limit road construction requiring lane closures beginning the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, through the morning Monday, November 30. All construction will halt Thursday, November 26. This will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays to motorists traveling throughout the state during the holiday weekend.
“Even though most highway construction will halt across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said McGrath. “Lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”
For the most current travel and traffic information, visit MDOTTraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app, and like @MississippiDOT on Twitter and Facebook.
