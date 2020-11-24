Jackson County woman sentenced to life for baby’s death to get new hearing

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering an eight-week-old child she was babysitting will get a new hearing.
Amy Danielle Wilkerson was charged with capital murder in 2005 after Tristan Chinn died from injuries consistent with shaken-baby syndrome. In 2007, Wilkerson pleaded guilty and the Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced her to life in prison.
She has appealed her sentence before claiming her guilty plea was involuntary, but that appeal was denied.
In this latest appeal, the court said Wilkerson has demonstrated unresolved issues of fact, “which if resolved in her favor would warrant her relief.”
Her attorneys argued several issues including “newly discovered evidence” that Tristan had an underlying condition, cortical venous thrombosis. They claim CVT is a form of childhood stroke that lead to his death.
The court agreed, and remanded the case back to Jackson County Circuit Court for an evidentiary hearing.
