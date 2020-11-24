Grocery pickup, delivery offers alternative to long lines ahead of holiday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Long lines in grocery stores are as much a Thanksgiving tradition as the turkey and dressing. But now, savvy shoppers are finding ways around the lines thanks to services like grocery pickup and delivery options.
At Walmart on the Monday before Thanksgiving, a packed-out parking lot offered a tell-tale sign of the upcoming holiday.
But for shoppers using the pickup option, it was just a matter of parking and waiting while a store worker brought out their purchase and loaded the bags into the car.
Grocery pickup is just a convenient option for many shoppers, including Laurrencka Green.
“I hate going into the store because it’s a hassle,” said Green as she picked up her groceries at Walmart on Monday. “There’s so many people around you, I have children and I don’t want to bring them into the store. At the same time I can see what’s available and I can add it to my cart, get it and go.
Green just started using the pickup option as coronavirus numbers in Mississippi began to climb. Aside from the convenience, it’s a safer option that going inside the store, she said.
“Safety is a big concern because I’ve noticed a lot more people lately aren’t wearing masks,” said Green.
Those safety concerns and the convenience of someone else shopping for them is exactly why so many people are turning to grocery pickup and delivery services.
Robyn Winters is one of many professional shoppers who hand-picks items for customers then delivers them to their front doors. With Thanksgiving approaching, she has been on the go nonstop.
“I’ve been taking like ten orders a day,” said Winters. “When I first started last year, it used to be like four or five orders but it seems to be picking up a lot.”
Many people are planning holiday meals that are more scaled back this year because of COVID. But whether you are preparing a big Thanksgiving dinner or just a few family-favorite dishes, cooking and shopping for a holiday dinner is time-consuming.
Grocery pickup and delivery services just makes it a little bit easier, said Green.
“I got all of my order during this pickup. I did an order last week but I forgot a few things so I just put in one more extra order and now I know I have everything,” she said.
Aside from Walmart’s pickup and delivery services, apps like Instacart and Shipt offer shopping services for stores across South Mississippi, including Rouse’s, Target, Winn Dixie, Walgreens and more.
Each service charges a delivery fee and the professional shoppers are tipped for their services. However, most of the companies, including Walmart, offer subscription services to help customers save money.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.