Experts: Putting your dog on a chain can be dangerous

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Doll Stanley works for In Defense of Animals. As a part of the “Break the Chains” campaign, she’s trying to get the word out about the dangers of tying or chaining your dogs.
And she has seen some terrible things.
“We’ve actually had cases where dogs were dead on the end of a tether,” she said. “And the people didn’t know it for three days.”
Oftentimes, people don’t realize they’re putting their dogs’ lives at risk. But some do.
“Most abuse is initially through ignorance probably,” said Stanley. “The true cruelty cases that we see, they’re deliberate.”
The Humane Society, like In Defense of Animals, points out that dogs need interaction. Tethering, they say, can lead to physical and psychological ailments. Sometimes dogs get tangled up in things or knock over their water bowls.
Some things are worse.
“People put a collar or a chain on a dog when it’s a puppy and they never think to change it,” she said. “Ingrown collars are far more common than people expect.”
A dog who is tethered too much can also become anxious, neurotic, and territorial. Both Stanley and the Humane Society say tethered dogs can pose a real threat to humans by no fault of their own. According to the Humane Society, the victims of such attacks are often children.
Stanley says she’d like to see the issue addressed in legislation.
“I would love to see a state law that has definition. If they’re not going to ban tethering, give definition of what must be done for the dog, how many times a day the dog needs to be walked, a definition, a description of how safely that animal can be tethered or chained,” she said.
