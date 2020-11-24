DeSoto County tops state in COVID-19 cases as some officials there downplay pandemic

“It was not my intent to debate Dr. Dobbs regarding case counts in DeSoto County,” Musselwhite said in a statement to WLBT after declining an on-camera interview. “While it sounds like he may not be very familiar with the dynamics of DeSoto County and Shelby County, Tennessee, which has definitely affected testing accuracies (sic), my main point is that to get an accurate spread rate or per capita comparison to the Jackson-Metro, you must compare all cases and populations of the entire Memphis-Metro which includes and is interwoven with DeSoto County.”