Demand for rapid COVID-19 testing soars ahead of Thanksgiving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The demand for rapid COVID testing soared ahead of Thanksgiving as millions of Americans prepared to see their families.
AlphaCare Urgent Care is one of the many clinics on the coast that administer Covid-19 tests. Over the past week, their clinics have experienced an increase in the number of asymptomatic people taking extra precautions ahead of Thanksgiving and being tested for COVID-19.
On November 23, the AlphaCare Urgent Care clinic in Ocean Springs tested around 96 people for COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, the Ocean Springs clinic has averaged between 50 and 75 tests per day. The AlphaCare Urgent Care clinic in Biloxi is experiencing a similar rise, having booked all their appointments for November 24 by 11 a.m. of that day.
Not everybody believes the extra testing is necessary though. Vancleave resident, Kathy Cassidy, plans to spend Thanksgiving with close friends and feels, as long as everyone in attendance has been following the recommended CDC guidelines, then there is no need to receive the test.
“If you keep yourself protected I don’t see any use of going to get tested for the COVID,” said Cassidy. “But, if you’ve been around people that haven’t been practicing the guidelines that we need to practice, I think they need to be tested before they go see their family.”
However, Mississippi’s top health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, warned that even people without symptoms could have COVID-19 and spread the virus.
“It’s extremely important for everyone to realize that you don’t have to be experiencing symptoms of coronavius to spread it,” said Dobbs. “We’ve seen multiple super spreader outbreaks where someone said, ‘I just have a sinus infection’ or ‘This is just allergies.’”
Heath care officials are also urging people to still practice social distancing guidelines even if your COVID-19 test results are negative.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.