Preparing children for Thanksgiving during a pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year especially for children due to COVID-19.
Health officials are discussing what steps need to be taken to help stop the spread of the virus during this holiday season.
They said that now is not the time for parents to let their guard down when it comes to keeping their children safe from COVID-19.
“Kids are affected by COVID-19 and it’s just harder to recognize. A 5-year-old is not going to come to you and say, ‘I lost my sense of taste and smell,’ or ‘I have a headache,’ or ‘I have fatigue,’ but they just don’t feel good.
Dr. John Gaudet is the president of the Mississippi Chapter- American Academy of Pediatrics.
He says many times, kids can be infected, but have little to no symptoms.
That is why it’s important for children to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with the people they live with to eliminate the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19. It is also important you talk to your kids about this decision.
“Yes, I think it’s important to have those conversations. We’re not having fun this year by not having a big party or big Thanksgiving dinner, so we can protect grandma or uncle,” said Gaudet.
Gaudet says parents and children could come up with new holiday traditions during this pandemic. For example, having a virtual celebration.
“I think we can have the tradition where we are Zooming calling our relatives during the holidays and maybe keep that up year around. Because we are changing our routines, we can use this to teach our kids about those who are less fortunate and maybe cook some and donate it to people in need.”
Health officials also recommend gathering outdoors with children when possible for the holidays.
“Outdoors is much, much better than indoors in all cases because you have a breeze blowing, you tend to be farther apart anyway. But you still do not want to say it is outdoors, so everything is okay now. You want use precautions,” said Gaudet.
