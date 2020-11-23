Pearl River County man sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County man will spend at least 40 years in prison for the murder of his wife in the summer of 2018.
Charles Bowman was sentenced Monday after being found guilty last month of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife Kathleen. Judge Prentiss G. Harrell sentenced Bowman to 40 years in prison, with a minimum of 30 years to serve, on the second-degree murder charge; and ten years on the tampering with evidence charge to be served consecutively.
Kathleen Bowman’s skeletal remains were found on their shared property on Owl Hoot Road. Deputies visited the home to perform a welfare check on Kathleen after receiving a call from concerned family members but only found her husband there.
When they returned with a search warrant, Bowman was gone.
That’s when authorities found Kathleen’s skeletal remains. Following his wife’s death, Bowman fled across the country and was later captured in Utah. According to U.S. Marshals, the alleged killer was spotted on the campground at a state park called Bear Lake after two weeks on the run.
Pearl River County District Attorney Hal Kitrell said Kathleen Bowman’s two sons attended the sentencing, her daughter watched the proceedings via Zoom. Kitrell said Bowman did not speak when the judge asked if he wanted to address the court.
Kitrell said this case was one of the most bizarre and challenging ever prosecuted by his office due to the many legal issues and witnesses from several states. Immediately after sentencing, Bowman was taken to the Central Mississippi Correctional Center in Rankin County for processing and to begin serving his sentence.
