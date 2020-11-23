New body cam technology will help Gulfport Police Department be more transparent, says chief

“We come to work and hope that this stuff will never happen, and unfortunately in our line of work, it can happen at any time, and these officers acted as they were trained,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle. “Fortunately for them, their training paid off and they were able to all go home that night.”
As far as additional details on the cases, the chief is unable to share more information at this time.
“The investigation has to run its course,” Ryle said. He did however detail the process that is unfolding internally as the officers who were involved in the shootings that took place earlier this month work to reintegrate themselves back into the field.
The department is also taking steps to become more transparent with the public, even implementing new body cam technology that will turn on to capture the most important and dangerous moments.
“Any time our officers unholster their weapon for any reason, their cameras automatically turn on instead of when our officers unholster their weapon trying to have to figure out if they need to hit the button on my wrist to turn the camera on. It automatically comes on so it is just one less thing the officers have to worry about with these split-second decisions,” Ryle said.
The department’s latest effort for more transparency isn’t a reaction to the deadly shootings earlier this month.
“About a year ago this process actually started. This is not in response to what occurred a couple of weeks ago,” Ryle said.
He added the new body cam technology will all be installed by the end of next week.
