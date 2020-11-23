‘It feels like we’re sliding backwards’ says Biloxian in NYC during pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve checked in with a Biloxi native who lives in New York City a few times during the COVID-19 pandemic to gauge how things are going in the Big Apple.
Stephen Pitalo has lived and worked there since 1995, and like all of us, he’s ready for the pandemic to be over, but he also understands there’s still a long way to go. That’s why he’s staying in New York this Thanksgiving and catching up with relatives virtually instead of risking a trip back to the Coast.
“This thing’s just wearing everybody out,” Pitalo said. “This is a war, a war for your health, and you’ve got hunker down and make sacrifices.”
So that means this year, it’s a virtual Thanksgiving, with turkey and dressing via Facetime and Zoom meetings from NYC to South Mississippi.
“Many times I’ve been lucky enough to come home to Biloxi for Thanksgiving and visit with my relatives, but that’s not going to happen this year,” Pitalo added. “If you can’t socially distance from people you haven’t seen a while, it’s gonna be a problem. I heard someone say the other day let’s not make this grandma’s last Thanksgiving because of you.”
While this holiday is out, Pitalo said one Christmas present he and other New Yorkers are ready for is the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in the works.
“Everybody is really primed about getting the vaccine and they’re thinking about what it’s going to be like next year with the vaccine on it’s way,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.