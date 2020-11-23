Chilly tonight. Rain possible by Thanksgiving.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A few more clouds are expected by the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out a few showers popping up by the evening, but many of us will stay dry on Tuesday. A cold front approaching us on Wednesday will bring hit or miss showers and storms. It’s going to be warm with highs in the upper 70s. If this front stalls nearby, we could see some light showers on Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A few showers may linger into Black Friday with highs in the mid 70s.