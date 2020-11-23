Catering services working to get Thanksgiving pre-orders complete on time

LONG BEACH Miss. (WLOX) - This week is when many people hit the kitchen to prep all the desserts and dishes they’ve been waiting all year to eat.
This Thanksgiving may look slightly different for many families but also for some businesses. For many businesses, this is the first year offering pre-orders for full Thanksgiving meals.
Dolce Cafe in Gulfport usually offers desserts, but this year, owner William Rester felt the need to extend the menu since many families probably won’t have a traditional family gathering.
“We have a 12-14 pound smoked turkey, an order of cornbread dressing, sweet potato souffle, cranberry sauce, molasses cornbread, and green bean casserole, with a pie as well,” Rester said.
With many families limiting the number of guests for Thanksgiving dinner, some are depending on catering services. Last year, Rester said they only had 12 orders. This year, 50 orders were placed, and because of the limited oven space, they weren’t able to take any more.
“We’re up about probably 25-30% over the last year, and again I think it just goes back to, you know, we’re all looking for comfort,” Rester said. “Times are stressful, things are weird and crazy and we’re just trying to finish out the year with something good.”
The meals prepared will feed a family of up to eight, and Wednesday is the day set for pick-up.
“Wednesday will be a pickup day, and we will basically have our little army out here in the front kind of working a drive-through station,” Rester said. “Most of that stuff will be pre-paid. We’ll offer a little in the shop as well for last-minute stuff, but other than that, this week is all about Thanksgiving catering.”
