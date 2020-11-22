Some Coast residents ready, willing to take COVID-19 vaccine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tanesha Jackson is about to make a big leap. She will open her new business, Bella & Beaux Salon and Barber Shop in Edgewater Mall on Black Friday and also in the middle of a resurging pandemic.
“I’m really stepping out on faith at this point,” she said. “I have no idea how things are going. I’m just hoping for the best.
”
But a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, which officials say could be available as early as the second week of December, could give her faith a little insurance.
“I think it will be a good thing,” Jackson said. “Keep the stores open, keep the economy going - all that good stuff instead of having to shut back down.”
And as far as herself, count her in to take the shot.
“I’m a rule follower,” she said with a smile. “So, absolutely. If it’s presented to me, yeah.”
Count others in as well, like Mark Chachati of Biloxi.
“Well, you know, if it gets me out of wearing this, I’m all for it if it’s safe and approved by the FDA, that type of thing,” he said.
And that’s a big motivation for Jayden George, as well.
“I absolutely would because wearing a mask all the time gives me acne and I really don’t like that,” she said with a laugh. “So, yes, I would absolutely take the vaccine.”
But she also has a more serious reason.
“People are dying every day, everywhere,” she said. “And businesses are closed and people are losing their jobs, and people don’t have enough money to support their families. I think a vaccine would be a really good chance at a solution to that.”
Lilli Hollingsworth agrees, and said this about those who would avoid the vaccine.
“People just need to understand that this is real, and this is what is happening in our world right now,” she said. “And we have to deal with it in the best way we can.”
