Sunny and warm Saturday

It’s going to be another nice day! Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few clouds may linger tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a small chance for a shower or two ahead of a weakening cold front. Most of us will stay dry. Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s, and we’ll see more sunshine. Tuesday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday night ahead of another cold front. At this time, it appears that this front will bring scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid 70s. While a few showers could linger on Thursday morning, most of the rain will be gone by Thanksgiving. We’ll see highs in the mid 70s.
