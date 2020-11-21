Teen victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The teen victim has been identified in the fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles identified the teen as 17-year-old Jacob Gamblin.
Gamblin was accidentally shot by 19-year-old Jeremiah Alexander Becker, who was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on one count of manslaughter, according to authorities.
Around 1:01 a.m., police responded to the Memorial Hospital in reference to a juvenile shooting victim.
During the investigation, detectives determined Becker and the Gamblin were playing with guns in the area of Henderson Avenue and 3rd Street. Becker accidentally shot the gun once, hitting Gamblin, who later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Becker is held on a $1,000,000 bond.
An autopsy will be performed at the Biloxi Crime Lab at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.