Brandon man volunteers for Pfizer coronavirus vaccine study

”Pfizer now is on Phase 3 and there’s 50 thousand of us out there, with no serious side effects and all 50 thousand have had both injections now, so it’s just, the science is telling us it’s safe,” he said. “We don’t know how long our immunity is gonna last. I can tell you this, if they determine that we’re going to need it every year, I’ll be the first one in line to do it again.”