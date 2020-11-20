Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving meal boxes to Biloxi seniors in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since the start of the pandemic, the Salvation Army has been one of several charities trying to help families stay afloat during health and economic hardship. Now, the organization wants to help South Mississippi households celebrate a safe holiday season.
“My shirt says hope and we want to give hope to all the people in the community through Salvation Army.” Mission Specialist Emie Peterio said.
Less than a week from Turkey Day, the charity helped seniors in need throughout Biloxi through meal deliveries.
Thirty boxes were distributed to homes, which might not have have be able to put on a holiday feast.
“We’re actually going out and helping because we want to be able to help those in need.” said Public Relations Director Jillian Rodriguez.
While the main goal of the charity is to make sure that people in need are taken care of, workers also said they enjoy spreading holiday cheer, especially this year.
“We want to put a smile for them this Thanksgiving and give them the best in everything.” Peterio said.
The generosity means a lot to a community that has gone through a health crisis and active hurricane season.
“There’s a lot of need that wasn’t there before,” Rodriguez said.
And while the organization raises funds and looks for volunteers, the community appreciates whatever aid comes their way.
“They are so very grateful and thankful about it,” Peterio said. “It’s an honor to serve God and an honor to serve people of God in the community.”
If you want to donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Biloxi, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.