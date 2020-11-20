Pearl River Valley Electric awards Stone County EDP with Cooperative Competes grant

WIGGINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association with Cooperative Energy donated $25,000 to the Stone County Economic Development Partnership through the Cooperative Competes grant.
The money will go toward building upgrades and site preparation on the former General Dynamics campus in McHenry, which Adranos Inc. recently moved into.
“The buildings needed some updates and repairs,” said Wiggins district manger Billy McCrary. “It’s a good opportunity for us to support a new up and coming business and help them get on their feet and get the buildings rehabilitated.”
The Cooperative Competes grant will help make room for the state-of-the-art research and manufacturing business.
“We have attracted Adranos, which is a company that has developed a new rocket fuel,” said Betsy Rowell with Stone Co EDP. “In Stone County, what they will be doing is developing and manufacturing the engine specific to that new formula of rocket fuel.”
Rowell says everyone is very excited about this new investment in the area.
“It’s really an exciting effort to be involved in and we really, really appreciate Pearl River Valley and Cooperative Energy for providing resources to us in this,” Rowell said.
Adranos moved into the building in September. It’s expected to bring in around 20 jobs and make a more than $500,000 corporate investment.
