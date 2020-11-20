‘Make simple sacrifices‘: Miss. health officials warn no traditional holiday gatherings

“I am blown away when I observe with my own eyes the dedication our nurses have to our patients. I was talking one nurse who was tired and was unable to sleep because of overwhelming thoughts of taking care of patients. It’s a herculean task,” Tonya Moore, PhD, RN, President of the Mississippi Nurses Association said. “We continue to feel the demand that COVID-19 is placing on us, but we can all do our part by showing leadership and personal responsibility.”