Lacrosse continues to take off in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and Mississippi in particular has seen tremendous growth over the last few years.
In Ocean Springs, the sport is growing substantially, with two community leagues for boys and one for girls.
Right now, the Ocean Springs Girls Lacrosse team is hoping to introduce even more girls to the exciting sport. The girls’ team will host an introductory lacrosse clinic on Dec. 5 for girls ages 6-14.
Each player will receive her own lacrosse stick, plus a one year membership to U-S Lacrosse.
Vernon Stewart has two daughters that will be attending the clinic. Stewart feels playing a team sport like lacrosse will teach his daughters life lessons.
“Other than just the fundamental stuff about lacrosse, it teaches all those qualities that you don’t usually get with other individual sports,” he said. “This is a team sport so they learn teamwork, they learn what it feels like to deal with adversity, what it feels like to deal with success. So those are many things that little girls as they’re growing up are going to want to experience and learn.”
The clinic costs $50 dollars per player and attendance is limited to 50 girls. It will be held on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information on registering, visit the Ocean Springs Girls Lacrosse Facebook page.
For boys who are interested in playing the sport, there are two community leagues: Greyhounds Lacrosse and Southern Elite. St. Stanislaus also has a boys lacrosse team.
Both leagues are gearing up for the upcoming season, which begins in the winter. Registration is open for both OSGL and SEL and players are accepted from all schools across the Coast. For more information on registering, please visit the team’s Facebook pages.
Just this fall, Mississippi became the newest state to form a lacrosse league. The Mississippi Scholastic Lacrosse Association formed in September and currently consists of six teams of high school boys, with three of those teams on the Gulf Coast.
