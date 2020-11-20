Gulfport School District planning ahead in case of COVID outbreak after Thanksgiving

If numbers continue to rise, which will force the District to close like the one ordered in March, we will switch to our School-to-Home plan. An instructive lesson (hard copy) was sent home for each of your child’s classes. THIS IS NOT NECESSARY TO WORK AT THIS TIME. It’s being distributed in case there’s an outbreak and we can NOT [b] return to our current model to provide education in the Gulfport School District. If worst case scenario arises and we can’t return to school, we will also implement our virtual concept from school to home.”