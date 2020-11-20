Gulf Coast man gets five years in prison after stolen guns are traced back to him

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Harrison County man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison in connection with the illegal possession of firearms.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced that Casey Lee Gilmer, 34, of Harrison County, was sentenced today to 70 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, for being “an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of multiple firearms.
The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Kurt Thielhorn, special agent in charge of the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Gilmer also will have to pay a $5,000 fine, a release states.
Hurst states that in September 2019, Gilmer stole 10 firearms from a residence in Jackson County, Miss. He was working at the home at the time.
Gilmer then pawned the weapons at shops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast “in order to feed his drug addiction,” the release states.
“After the firearms were reported stolen, law enforcement officials were able to identify Gilmer, locate the firearms and successfully return the firearms to their rightful owner.”
Gilmer was indicted in June. He pled guilty before Judge Guirola on August 27.
ATF and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted it.
