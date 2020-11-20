Friday’s Forecast

Today begins cool with temperatures mainly in the 50s, though it’s less chilly than yesterday morning by around 5 to 10 degrees. Gorgeous mostly sunny skies today will round out what has been an amazing November-like week in weather. Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid 70s which is slightly warmer than normal but still fairly comfortable. Breezy east winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph. Due to this persistent easterly wind, higher than normal tides are expected mainly along the immediate east-facing shoreline of Hancock County through Saturday. The third weekend of November will be rain-free, fall-like, and slightly mild for late November with mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the upper 70s. Our next rain chance starts on Tuesday and will continue Wednesday. It will be thanks to a cold front moving in from the west for midweek. The current forecast shows decreasing rain chances just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday. In the tropics, there are no systems in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. Tropical development remains possible near Bermuda. There are currently no threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast for the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends on the final day of this month.