FBI now assisting with Bay St. Louis murder investigations

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two separate unsolved murder investigations are making headway in Bay St. Louis.
Police Chief Gary Ponthieux says investigations into the murder of Trellis Burnett and Misty Cato are yielding “a ton” of physical and digital evidence.
To help process the work, police are now receiving help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation..
While the work is making progress, Ponthieux says his department still needs help from the community.
“As of right now, we don’t have any hard suspects,” said Ponthieux. “We do have some people of interest that we have looked into. We’re still asking for help from the community. We’re still asking for help from anybody who knows anything about these homicides to come forward. They can call us or they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.”
The two murders are not connected, noted the chief. No information has been released about details of the investigation, including whether or not there are any suspects in either murder.
Burnett was found shot outside of his mother’s home on Oct. 22. According to Burnett’s mother, he was on his way home from the airport that night when he parked in front of her house on Keller Street, but he never made it inside. Instead, she said she heard that shots that took his life.
Cato was found dead on Nov. 3 from a gunshot wound. Her body was discovered on Washington Street near MLK Park.
The investigation into both of these murders is ongoing. Anyone with information about the death of Burnett or Cato is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.