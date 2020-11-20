Beau Rivage teams up with Extra Table to donate 300 turkeys

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage wanted to make sure that families have what they need to make this a happy Thanksgiving.
So on Friday, they teamed up with the non-profit organization, Extra Table to donate 300 turkeys to four local charities and food pantries. The Hancock County Food Pantry, Extend a Hand Help a Friend, Loaves and Fishes and The Lord is My Help will also distribute the turkeys to the community.
“It’s important for the Beau Rivage to be in the community and to give back,” said Beau Rivage Community Affairs Manager Missy Dombrowski. “It’s also important this year for the holiday season where a lot of people due to COVID and to the hurricane, may not know where they’re going to get their next meal and their meal for the holiday season with their family.”
Extra Table said the need is definitely there. The organization also said food pantries are seeing a 30 to 50 percent increase in requests for food.
”Many people are first time visitors to the food pantry today,” said Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen. “And hours have changed, jobs have changed, our whole world has changed drastically, and there are a lot of hungry people. And it’s the holiday season, we want to be sure now more than ever that all of our food pantries have the food they need, and these turkeys are an important part of the next week.”
Extend a Hand Help a Friend received 100 turkeys on Friday, and they plan to work with community leaders to personally deliver the turkeys to the elderly.
“It’s a blessing that we that we can stand in the gap for one another during this time of need this holiday season.” said Jeffrey Hulum III, of Extend a Hand Help A Friend.
The Lord is My Help in Ocean Springs said this donation will make a difference for so many families.
“There’s still folks who are hungry in Ocean Springs, and are very very grateful for turkeys for Thanksgiving that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to go out and get.” said Bob Smith.
This is the fifth year that the Beau Rivage and Extra Table have worked together to provide turkeys for the community.
