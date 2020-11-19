Cool again today. Slightly warmer starting tomorrow. Wetter next week?

Today starts off on the cool side with temperatures in the 50s. It will be sunny and dry all day and high temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees this afternoon which is close to normal for this time of year. High pressure keeps a firm hold of our weather pattern through the next several days. A slight warm up is expected with afternoons reaching the middle to upper 70s starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. We’ll see better rain chances next week thanks to a couple of fronts. The first front will be weak and should arrive Monday with only a slight chance for rain. That front may stall nearby offshore on Tuesday, possibly even moving backwards over the coast. This means a few rain showers will be possible Tuesday. But, what appears to be our best rain chance in over a week will arrive with a strong front on Wednesday. Models are showing agreement on steady showers for Wednesday. But, models also show the wet weather ending just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday. So, hopefully the forecast doesn’t change between now and then. The tropics still show a low chance for development out in the Caribbean and southwest of Bermuda, but no threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast for the next five days.