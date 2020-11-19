Thanksgiving tradition continues despite pandemic

“We have a lot of people who are experiencing homelessness for the first time, hunger for the first time,” Greco said. “It’s been a very hard year for a lot of people for a lot of different reasons, so we are seeing a lot of people feel desperate, and what a sad thing for the holidays for anybody to feel like that. So we rally here are trying to rally around them and figure out what the community needs and respond to that need for the masses because it really is a huge incline and increase that we’re seeing in that.”