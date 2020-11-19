8th annual Alpaca Festival set for Saturday

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - A Stroka Gene-Us Alpaca Farm is gearing up for its eighth annual Alpaca Festival in Stringer.
“With the year we’ve been given, people are really sick of being at home,” said farm owner Mary Ann Stroka. “They’re looking to get out because most everything, the bigger events, have been canceled. We’re small enough that we can be open, and people are really excited. It’s free to get in, so that helps. The community really helps a lot, they enjoy that we have it and they bring the family out. Everybody gets to see each other.”
There will be several arts and crafts booths and food vendors set up, along with a couple nonprofit organizations and local small businesses. Guests will also be able to feed some of the 15 alpacas on the farm.
“You can see the llama,” Stroka said. “There are all kinds of fiber demonstrations on the back porch, you can see how we turn their luxurious hair into yarn. There’s just all kinds of fun things for the family.”
Stroka says with the event being outside, it’ll be easy to follow social distancing guidelines.
“It’s outside. If in the store when people go in, they could wear a mask if they chose,” Stroka said. “For the most part everybody’s outside and social distanced.”
The festival will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The festival is free for everyone.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.