Pelicans ‘excited’ about Kira Lewis

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Pelicans had four selections in Wednesday night’s NBA draft, taking two shooting guards and a big man in the second round, and using their first round pick on Alabama’s Kira Lewis.
For a blossoming team with a number of young weapons, Lewis is a seemingly great fit at point guard for the team’s direction under new head coach Stan Van Gundy.
“I’m just glad that New Orleans picked me,” Lewis said. “I feel like I fit in the system well, another young player coming in, using my speed, creating opportunities for other guys as well as myself, [going] to a team that wants to compete.”
“I’m excited about a few things with him,” Van Gundy said. “His speed and quickness - both in transition to push the ball and to get in the paint and make plays - I think those are outstanding. But I’m also really excited about what we think he can do on the defensive end.”
